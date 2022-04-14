Arlene Cross Gorey, formerly of Virginia Ave., Fairmont and Rachel Community, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home in Grafton. She was 86 years old.

She is a graduate of Farmington High School, class of 1953. She was retired from the City of Fairmont’s 911 Call Center, where she worked as a dispatcher.

She was born May 21, 1935, the daughter of the late Evelyn Pearl (Rice) and Claude Lester Cross of Mannington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Charles Gorey, Sr., whom she married February 21, 1953; in-laws, Mary (Urcheck) and Charles Goryl; and sisters-in-law, Genevieve (Tekieli) and Loraine (Knobel).

She is survived by her sister, Doris Jean (Darrell); sons, Robert Charles Gorey, Jr. (Mary Ann) of Grafton, Michael Joseph Gorey (Dawna) of AZ, Eric Lee Gorey (Lloyd Kratzer) of Fairmont; daughter, Lori Caroline Gorey of Fairmont; grandchildren, Josh Blaydes (Katie) of WI, Ellen Blaydes-Taylor (Pieter) of Morgantown, Amber Livingston (Gorey) of MN, Megan Marie Gorey of AZ, Hali Marie Brown of Morgantown; great grandchildren, Eli Blaydes of WI, and Jenny Blaydes-Taylor of Morgantown; sisters-in-law, Carol (Gotses) and Irene Gorey; many nieces and nephews; and many friends and neighbors who will miss her dearly.

A service for friends and family will be held at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a private service for family on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

