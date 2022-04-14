Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: University’s Becca Chmiel

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Becca Chmiel is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Becca tallied five goals and three assists in the team’s rival win over Morgantown in Tuesday’s MoHawk game.

With that many goals, you might think her strength is scoring, but she actually feels her biggest strengths lie in assisting on the field, “I like to assist the ball quite a bit, its nice and then I like to just be a leader even though I might not say everything all the time its just nice being on the field with the team.”

Chmiel got started in the sport pretty young, and has been loving it ever since, “I started with the Mohawks in I think fifth grade and I started liking it I saw many similarities whenever I shot for hockey, which I also play.”

Her biggest goal this year: states, “I really want to get to states with this team, I feel like we have a good chance.”

The University junior is verbally committed to play lacrosse at the University of Findlay.

