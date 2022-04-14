Bridgeport softball developing “team and family culture” with new leadership

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Indians are off to a self-described rough start as opposed to where they’d like to be, but that isn’t deterring them.

“We’ve improved a lot just from last year,” senior left fielder Makenna Smith said. “We’ve grown closer and we’ve put more into the game each time.”

That improvement is in part by a new head coach - Chelsea Holcomb. Holcomb came into the program wanted to change the culture to one that values team and family, and so far it’s working.

“The main goal is obviously to win games but I want them to be good people as well,” Holcomb said. “When they come out of this program I want them to be able to be proud of themselves for playing here but also be a good contributor to society because of playing for us.”

The seniors have bought into the program changes, even though it’s their last year.

“She really cares about all of us, but she’s also very intense so I think it’s good for us. It’s a nice mix,” senior center fielder Maci Cook said. “She makes sure we go 110 percent every play, every practice and every game.”

