Bridgeport uses strong fourth to win over RCB, 9-6
Indians’ McDougal put up three RBIs
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport baseball hosted RCB for a classic cross-town rival game.
RCB started out on top, securing three runs in the top of the third, highlighted by a home run from Nick George.
Bridgeport matched Byrd’s energy in the bottom of third, with three runs off a Ben McDougal hit.
The Indians tallied six more runs in the fourth to take the victory 9-6.
Cam Cole and Michael Oliverio each had two runs.
