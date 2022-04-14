Bridgeport uses strong fourth to win over RCB, 9-6

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport baseball hosted RCB for a classic cross-town rival game.

RCB started out on top, securing three runs in the top of the third, highlighted by a home run from Nick George.

Bridgeport matched Byrd’s energy in the bottom of third, with three runs off a Ben McDougal hit.

The Indians tallied six more runs in the fourth to take the victory 9-6.

Cam Cole and Michael Oliverio each had two runs.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.