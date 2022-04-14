Buckhannon hosting worldwide band competition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Buckhannon will be hosting a major competition next year. The World Association of Marching Show Bands is coming to Central West Virginia in July of 2023.

This is only the second time in 26 years a U.S. city will host the worldwide event. Dozens of international marching bands will be competing for the gold.

Buckhannon City Recorder Randy Sanders says the weeklong event will be modeled like the Olympics.

“That week all eye of the world will be on Buckhannon, West Virginia and Central West Virginia,” Sanders said. “Just everybody came together to put this out there and said we can handle this we can host this and we’ve maintained a very positive attitude throughout the entire process.”

Sanders says the states many summer festivals helped them to win the honor.

The event is expected to bring potentially tens of thousands of people to the state...

West Virginia Wesleyan College will be hosting the competition.

Wesleyans Dean of Students Lisa Lively says she’s grateful for the opportunity.

“And we’re so close to downtown Buckhannon it’ll be an opportunity for students to take a walk downtown and take part of this small-town charm,” Lively said. “And I hope that people will realize what an awesome event this will be and come and see us.”

The college is getting extra bleachers for the extra-large crowd and international students will have the opportunity to act as translators.

In the meantime lots of planning is in the works for this massive competition just over a year away.

Reporting in Buckhannon, John Blashke 5 news.

