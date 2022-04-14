Case of accused serial child abuser heads to grand jury

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The case of a man accused of sexually abusing underage girls over a time span of decades will head to a grand jury after the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Multiple of Teddy Tolliver’s alleged victims showed up to magistrate court. The women were between the ages of 11 and 15 at the time of the abuse, according to a complaint.

“Just based upon the allegations upon Mr. Tolliver, I have evidence that his crimes were committed starting back in 1965 all the way until 2001,” said Sgt. Andre Palmateer, the detachment commander with West Virginia State Police. “I would ask if there would be anymore ladies out there that were juveniles at the time that were victimized by Mr. Tolliver, to give us a call at the state police office.”

Tolliver’s bond was set at $100,000. He faces 10 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and first-degree sexual assault, according to Wyoming County prosecuting attorney Derek Laxton.

If you have any information on the case you can contact the lead investigator Sgt. Palmateer at (304) 682- 4717.

