City of Morgantown announces 2022 paving plan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown Engineering & Public Works Department announced their 2022 Paving Plan.

The paving plan includes over 12 miles of roadway, two Parking Authority surface lots, about 6,000 feet of Rail-Trail and approximately 25 ADA improvements.

The project is estimated to start at the end of May.

“Because of the uncertainty of the last few years, we haven’t paved a ton, so we have decided to go big this year,” said Damien Davis, Director of Engineering & Public Works. “We are continuing on with the 5-year and 10-year plans, but we are making some changes this year due to utility work.”

The main part of the paving plan is estimated at $1.5 million with separate monies for the surface lots and Rail-Trail paving. Funding for the paving plan comes from the Safe Streets and Safe Community Fee, also known as the Municipal Service Fee.

The streets chosen for this plan were established by re-examining the 2017 Dynatest roadway condition assessment.

The updated plan incorporates capital utility upgrades and current surface condition observations by city staff and citizen requests/complaints.

For more information on the 2022 Paving Plan and a full list of streets, visit the Paving Plan website.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.