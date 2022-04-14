Advertisement

Energy tech company to build WVa plant, employ up to 500

The plant in will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually.
Coal
Coal(KOTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers.

Frontieras North American announced Wednesday the plant in Mason County will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

“Frontieras’ selection of its West Virginia site allows us to receive and ship products across the globe,” Matthew McKean, CEO and co-founder of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Frontieras, said in a statement.

Frontieras is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences. The company said its processing technology produces a cleaner-burning version of coal.

“We want West Virginia to be the energy powerhouse for the world,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “West Virginia can be the spark that makes this nation energy independent again.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
Chase Statler
Mannington man accused of escaping while in custody, fleeing from police
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
Cody Carver holding his record 61.28 pound blue catfish catch.
WV angler breaks blue catfish weight record

Latest News

Stonewood man accused of hitting another man in the head 11 times
US 250 in Marion County road to be closed next week
Robinhood and WVU will partner together to make financial education coursework available to...
WVU to create first Division I financial education program
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 13, 2022
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 13, 2022