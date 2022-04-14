Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front out west will push in early this morning, bringing light rain showers into the area. Not much rain is expected, with only a few areas seeing about 0.1″ to 0.2″ at most. We’ll also see some gusty winds during that time, with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range during the morning hours. By the afternoon, the front will be east of us, and we will be left with clear skies and westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop from the mid-60s this morning to the upper-50s this afternoon. Overall, after seeing rain this morning, this afternoon will be mild and sunny. Tonight, skies will remain clear, as a high-pressure system moves on top of our region. Winds will be light, and this will allow temperatures to drop into the upper-30s. Overall, expect a chilly, calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, the high-pressure system moves east, allowing for southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph to carry warm air into our region. As a result, temperatures quickly rise into the low-70s. Skies will also remain partly clear throughout the afternoon, although clouds will build up during the evening. Overall, the workweek ends on a nice note. Overnight into Saturday morning, a weak cold front brings light rain showers and cloudy skies into our area, so don’t be surprised if you see some raindrops in the morning. By the early-evening, that front should be to the east of us, leaving behind partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. Then on Easter Sunday, temperatures will be much cooler than average, in the mid-50s, thanks to a cool air mass moving on top of the area. On the bright side, skies will be partly sunny, so we end the weekend on a nice note. Early next week, a low-pressure system lifts into our area, bringing more rain showers in the area and keeping temperatures in the 50s. In short, today will be cooler and sunnier than the past few days, tomorrow will end the workweek with nice temperatures, and the weekend brings a cooling trend, with more rain showers early next week.

Today: Light rain showers will push in after 8 AM and last until 1 PM this afternoon, then skies will clear out this afternoon and evening. Wind gusts could be in the 20 to 30 mph range during that time, but by the afternoon, they will die down. Sustained winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph during the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s this afternoon, compared to the mid-60s this morning. Overall, once the rain leaves, this afternoon will be okay. High: 66.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with not a single cloud in sight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s to low-40s, much colder than this morning. Overall, expect a cool, nice night. Low: 41.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear tomorrow afternoon, although clouds will increase as we head into the evening hours. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, expect a nice afternoon. High: 72.

Saturday: A few rain showers during the morning and early-afternoon hours. Otherwise expect cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the low-60s, and winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph. Overall, expect a cloudy and gray, but warm, afternoon. High: 64.

