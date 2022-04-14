Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | April 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Today began with showers and windy conditions due to a strong cold front that pushed through the area this morning. Once that front crossed, we were left with a few residual showers and clouds, but high pressure eventually pushed it all out to bring us some clear skies to end the day. Skies will stay clear throughout tonight, and temperatures are likely to fall into the upper 30s for the lowlands and near freezing for the mountains. As that high pressure moves to the east of West Virginia, it’ll start to pull that warm, southerly air back into the region, allowing for highs in the low 70s tomorrow, along with more clear skies. We won’t see clouds returning until later Friday afternoon, and then they’ll continue to thicken up throughout the night. Overnight through the morning, scattered rain showers are possible through the area as a cold front to our north approaches the state. Later in the morning, rain showers will halt, but more will come as the front crosses. This front will be lingering to our north until the afternoon, so temperatures will likely have the chance to rise into the low to mid-60s, but once the front passes over us, cooler temperatures will start to take hold and light rain showers will return. These will fade out Saturday night, then high pressure to our north will nose into West Virginia, bringing calm and cool conditions for Easter Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny, but temperatures will be below average, in the mid to low 50s. These cooler conditions will continue for the start of the week, and two low-pressure systems will converge to bring rain to the area on Monday. This precipitation will likely linger into Tuesday morning, and with lows in the 30s, it’s likely Tuesday morning will see more of a rain/snow mix, or all flurries in the higher elevations. Beyond that, calmer conditions will return, and temperatures will slowly make their way back to the 60s.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 39

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. High: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 54

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.