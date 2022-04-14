Man accused of hitting, giving black eye to young girl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Charleston man has been charged in Marion County after officers said he injured a 5-year-old girl last year.

Officers were contacted in November 2021 by DHHR officials in Taylor County who wanted to report child abuse that occurred on October 25, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said the person who reported the child abuse saw scratches, bruises and a black eye on the face of a 5-year-old girl who was visiting her home.

The report says the person took pictures of the girl’s injuries and suspected that Elijah Haynes, 23, of Charleston, was responsible for the abuse.

Court documents say officers interviewed the girl, who said Haynes was mean to her. She explained that he hit her and pointed to the left side of her face when asked where she was struck.

When officers asked the girl what happened when Haynes hit her, she allegedly told them “I got marks,” further saying it was a hand slap.

The girl told officers Haynes hit her in the face “a couple of times,” according to the report, while her mother was asleep in another room.

Officers said the girl also mentioned that Haynes “shoved her under a pillow” and she “couldn’t breathe.”

Haynes was arrested early Thursday morning.

Haynes has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury and is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

