Advertisement

Man guilty of killing wife, 3 kids, pet dog in Florida

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly...
During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family’s home near Walt Disney World.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A physical therapist from Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife, three young children and the family’s dog two years ago in central Florida.

A 12-member jury on Thursday evening found 46-year-old Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty.

Prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence.

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family’s home near Walt Disney World.

He later claimed that his wife killed the children and then stabbed herself.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
Chase Statler
Mannington man accused of escaping while in custody, fleeing from police
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area

Latest News

Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Couple found dead as wildfire destroys New Mexico homes
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast. The Russian Defense Ministry said...
Russia’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback
A war crimes prosecutor on the ground in Ukraine is proclaiming that the country is "a crime...
GRAPHIC: War crimes prosecutor proclaims 'Ukraine is a crime scene'