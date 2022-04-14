More than $8.2 million announced for a dozen healthcare providers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $8.2 million that will be split among 12 healthcare providers throughout the state.

$8,275,627 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be used to support twelve West Virginia healthcare providers.

These awards are funded by the Provider Relief Fund, which received funds in the CARES Act and other bipartisan COVID-19 pandemic relief packages.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for preparation across West Virginia’s entire healthcare system so we are ready for any emergency that tests our communities. Our healthcare providers have gone above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginias throughout the pandemic, and I’m pleased multiple healthcare providers are receiving support through the Provider Relief Fund to continue their critical work. This funding will support our healthcare centers, providers, pharmacies and first responders, which are all essential to our COVID-19 response. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our healthcare professionals as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.

Health care providers in West Virginia reacted with urgency and bravery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their service undoubtedly saved lives. I’m glad to see our hospitals and health care providers receive this critical support through the Provider Relief Fund, which will help cover lost revenues and increased expenses during the pandemic. Our medical facilities and practices are vital posts in our communities, and I will continue to help deliver the resources they need to operate efficiently and effectively.

The following are individual awards for the healthcare providers:

$7,411,246 – West Virginia University Medical Corporation

$313,783 – Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

$172,469 – Open Doors

$144,401 – United Summit Center

$107,180 – Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department

$64,586 – Dr. M.F. Anwar, MD

$29,520 – Michael R. Fizer

$20,834– Blue Ridge Internal Medicine

$6,634 – Mindease Solutions

$3,766 – Lighthouse Community Investment Agency

$1,039 – Happy Vernma

$163 – Cox Family Pharmacy

