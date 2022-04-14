More than $8.2 million announced for a dozen healthcare providers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $8.2 million that will be split among 12 healthcare providers throughout the state.
$8,275,627 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be used to support twelve West Virginia healthcare providers.
These awards are funded by the Provider Relief Fund, which received funds in the CARES Act and other bipartisan COVID-19 pandemic relief packages.
The following are individual awards for the healthcare providers:
- $7,411,246 – West Virginia University Medical Corporation
- $313,783 – Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- $172,469 – Open Doors
- $144,401 – United Summit Center
- $107,180 – Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department
- $64,586 – Dr. M.F. Anwar, MD
- $29,520 – Michael R. Fizer
- $20,834– Blue Ridge Internal Medicine
- $6,634 – Mindease Solutions
- $3,766 – Lighthouse Community Investment Agency
- $1,039 – Happy Vernma
- $163 – Cox Family Pharmacy
