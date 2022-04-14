Advertisement

More than $8.2 million announced for a dozen healthcare providers

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center(WTAP News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $8.2 million that will be split among 12 healthcare providers throughout the state.

$8,275,627 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be used to support twelve West Virginia healthcare providers.

These awards are funded by the Provider Relief Fund, which received funds in the CARES Act and other bipartisan COVID-19 pandemic relief packages.

The following are individual awards for the healthcare providers:

  • $7,411,246 – West Virginia University Medical Corporation
  • $313,783 – Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
  • $172,469 – Open Doors
  • $144,401 – United Summit Center
  • $107,180 – Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department
  • $64,586 – Dr. M.F. Anwar, MD
  • $29,520 – Michael R. Fizer
  • $20,834– Blue Ridge Internal Medicine
  • $6,634 – Mindease Solutions
  • $3,766 – Lighthouse Community Investment Agency
  • $1,039 – Happy Vernma
  • $163 – Cox Family Pharmacy

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
Chase Statler
Mannington man accused of escaping while in custody, fleeing from police
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area

Latest News

Elijah Haynes
Man accused of hitting, giving black eye to young girl
Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area
West Virginia National Guard receives its first Black Hawk helicopter
West Virginia National Guard receives its first Black Hawk helicopter
WVU to create first Division I financial education program
WVU to create first Division I financial education program