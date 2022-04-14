National chains set to open locations in our area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.

ALDI is the latest chain to announce when its store will open in our area in Marion County.

ALDI will be hosting its grand opening on Thursday, April 28 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m.

To celebrate the new store, ALDI is offering customers the chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card at the grand opening event. Customers can enter the sweepstakes on-site by scanning a QR code using their mobile device.

ALDI will be located in the Middletown Commons shopping center in White Hall.

Olive Garden will soon be opening a new location in Clarksburg on Emily Drive.

Connect Bridgeport says Olive Garden will hold a grand opening ceremony on May 23.

Olive Garden will be located where Ryan’s was located, 519 Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino told Connect Bridgeport there has been a positive response to the restaurant’s upcoming opening.

“For a town and area that has some of the best Italian food around, I’ve been amazed at the response I’ve gotten,” said Marino. “The comments are constant and they’re almost always positive. The most recent comments involve ‘when is it opening?’ Now we know.”

Both of these announcements come as Hobby Lobby will soon its new location, also on Emily Drive.

Hobby Lobby is occupying the building that formerly housed Kroger. Its grand opening date is April 25.

A regional chain that recently opened a new location in Morgantown is Don’s Appliances, located at 550 Fort Pierpont Drive.

Don’s Appliances sell, deliver, install and service all major appliance brands.

