Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parsons Police recently came across a surprise, a parent brought them what looks like a candy or kids multivitamin, except it’s far from that.

Chief Kevin Keplinger said the little blue tab isn’t candy, it’s actually a hard drug.

When they first came across it they weren’t sure what is was.

He thought it could have been the drug known as molly or ecstasy because of the form.

“Ecstasy, MDMA, its typically in these kind of forms. it’s either in a little tablet form or in a form like this,” said Keplinger.

That’s when they got it tested and it was worse than expected.

“Field tests show it to be strongly positive for methamphetamines and if you look at the DEA statistics that’s really wat we’re finding,” said Keplinger.

This is the first time they came across this form of meth.

Keplinger said this small dose is enough to possibly kill a small child if they get their hands on it.

After checking with other law enforcement agencies, Keplinger said these tabs aren’t just being found in parsons.

“I’ve talked to other local agencies both in Maryland and in North Central West Virginia and they’re seeing this. They’re seeing this particular form. If you look at it, it just looks like a kid’s vitamin, a chewable vitamin or something like that.”

He went onto say this new finding has sparked some change in the department.

“It’s definitely opened a dialogue. We’re talking now with other agencies, we’re coordinating now with the drug and violent crime task force to make them aware and to start tracking this kind of thing. It’s about, at this point in time, information gathering and intelligence gathering and, we will just see where it goes from there.”

Keplinger also said it’s important to make children and parents aware of this new form of meth

He also said if you aren’t sure of something, bring it to the police.

