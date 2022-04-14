Advertisement

Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parsons Police recently came across a surprise, a parent brought them what looks like a candy or kids multivitamin, except it’s far from that.

Chief Kevin Keplinger said the little blue tab isn’t candy, it’s actually a hard drug.

When they first came across it they weren’t sure what is was.

He thought it could have been the drug known as molly or ecstasy because of the form.

“Ecstasy, MDMA, its typically in these kind of forms. it’s either in a little tablet form or in a form like this,” said Keplinger.

That’s when they got it tested and it was worse than expected.

“Field tests show it to be strongly positive for methamphetamines and if you look at the DEA statistics that’s really wat we’re finding,” said Keplinger.

This is the first time they came across this form of meth.

Keplinger said this small dose is enough to possibly kill a small child if they get their hands on it.

After checking with other law enforcement agencies, Keplinger said these tabs aren’t just being found in parsons.

“I’ve talked to other local agencies both in Maryland and in North Central West Virginia and they’re seeing this. They’re seeing this particular form. If you look at it, it just looks like a kid’s vitamin, a chewable vitamin or something like that.”

He went onto say this new finding has sparked some change in the department.

“It’s definitely opened a dialogue. We’re talking now with other agencies, we’re coordinating now with the drug and violent crime task force to make them aware and to start tracking this kind of thing. It’s about, at this point in time, information gathering and intelligence gathering and, we will just see where it goes from there.”

Keplinger also said it’s important to make children and parents aware of this new form of meth

He also said if you aren’t sure of something, bring it to the police.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
Chase Statler
Mannington man accused of escaping while in custody, fleeing from police
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area

Latest News

Candy-like meth found in Parsons
Candy-like meth found in Parsons
Spring turkey season set to open in West Virginia
Spring turkey season set to open in West Virginia
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, April 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, April 14
WAMSB competition
Buckhannon hosting worldwide band competition