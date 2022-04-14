Stonewood man accused of hitting another man in the head 11 times

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested after officers said he hit another man in the head 11 times inside of the victim’s garage.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Bridgeport on Tuesday for an altercation and saw a man walking towards the street, holding what appeared to be a shirt to his head, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the man was covered in blood from the altercation.

The report says the man told officers Benjamin Mancini, 40, of Stonewood, followed him into his garage in Bridgeport and “sprayed him with pepper spray with approximately four passes and hit him several times in the head with what he believed to be a brick” before wrestling inside of the garage.

The man said Mancini then fled from the garage.

Officers said the victim was transported to UHC and received eight sutures to one laceration, three sutures to another and two sutures to a third wound on the back of his head.

Court documents say the victim received 11 wounds in total to his head, scratches and bruising to his right elbow, and a scratch to his chest.

Mancini has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.