US 250 in Marion County road to be closed next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major Marion County road will be closed during evening hours next week.

US 250 between Muriales Restaurant and Woods Boat House will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning on Monday, April 18.

The closure will last until Friday, April 22.

The reason for the road closure is for retaining wall and rockfall protection.

Recommended alternate routes are Holbert Road, I-79, and Mary Lou Retton Drive.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.