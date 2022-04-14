Advertisement

US 250 in Marion County road to be closed next week

A major Marion County road will be closed during evening hours beginning on Monday.
(DJ Jones)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major Marion County road will be closed during evening hours next week.

US 250 between Muriales Restaurant and Woods Boat House will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning on Monday, April 18.

The closure will last until Friday, April 22.

The reason for the road closure is for retaining wall and rockfall protection.

Recommended alternate routes are Holbert Road, I-79, and Mary Lou Retton Drive.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Opening date for Clarksburg Hobby Lobby revealed
Chase Statler
Mannington man accused of escaping while in custody, fleeing from police
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Morgantown woman sentenced for tax fraud
Cody Carver holding his record 61.28 pound blue catfish catch.
WV angler breaks blue catfish weight record

Latest News

Stonewood man accused of hitting another man in the head 11 times
Coal
Energy tech company to build WVa plant, employ up to 500
Robinhood and WVU will partner together to make financial education coursework available to...
WVU to create first Division I financial education program
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 13, 2022
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 13, 2022