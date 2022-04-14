WVU offensive, defensive lines showing strong promise through spring

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Spring practices are coming to a close for the Mountaineers, but the offensive and defensive lines have improvement to show for it.

Should all go according to plan, the starting O-line will be made up of all experienced players. They’re focusing on some of last year’s tough losses and taking them to heart this offseason, growing their game in preparation of seeing some of the nation’s best come the fall.

“Baylor and Oklahoma State - both top 10 defenses. We struggled, mightily. That’s something that we’ve really put a lot of work in in the offseason with our schemes and being able to thread more than just in the middle. Being able to thread the ball outside some more with some outside zone,” offensive line coach Matt Moore said. “We’re working on that and we’re constantly working every day during walkthrough we’re working a defense we’re going to see down the road.

In comparison to this time last year, Moore believes it’s a different team with a different approach. Moving guys like sophomore Wyatt Milum (right to left tackle) and allowing all of the players get a better understanding of multiple spots on the line has driven them forward.

“Definitely this time last year, very much improved with just a lot of snaps from these guys. Trusting each other and seeing the same thing,” Moore said. “It’s a position that takes time to build, which nobody in this profession wants to give you. We’re building it and we’ve had a really good spring so far, had a great offseason.”

As for the defensive line, Dante Stills and Taijh Alston return to keep putting what they do out on the field. Stills is entering his sixth year with the program and Alston his redshirt senior season. For the room as a whole, this spring is about bettering their understanding of every spot on the line.

“Just trying to be more versatile. I think when you have guys who play multiple positions it makes the defense deeper. You build depth from within,” defensive line coach Andrew Jackson said. “Also, you’re able to go three-down to four-down and play against some of these heavier sets with different guys. Again, it’s just teaching the game more and getting guys exposed to doing more things.”

The older guys are holding down the fort and leading, but some of the younger ones are showing their development.

“Consistency. There’s always the flash plays from Dante and Taijh and those things but Jordan Jefferson is coming along. Zeiqui Lawton, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons all flash in there,” Jackson said. “When I have those guys in there, there’s really no change in what’s going on on the field. You can’t notice the second unit’s in there.“

Jackson doesn’t try to create players, but rather develops them to be better versions of what they already are on the line.

“I coach guys’ strengths and I try to limit their weaknesses for them,” Jackson said. “I try to go with what they naturally have to deal with and don’t try to change that. I just try to make them more well-rounded.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.