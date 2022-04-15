Advertisement

5 miles of I-79 will have a lane closed in Mon. Co.

Five miles of I-79 northbound and southbound will have a lane closure in Monongalia County next week.
Lane Closure
Lane Closure(KLTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five miles of I-79 northbound and southbound will have a lane closure in Monongalia County next week.

The lane closure will be from mile marker 155 to mile marker 160 on both sides of I-79.

The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday, April 19 and will last until Wednesday, April 20.

The reason for the lane closure is for pavement repair.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute as delays are expected.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area
Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
Stonewood man accused of hitting another man in the head 11 times
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust

Latest News

A Clarksburg woman was charged on Friday after officers said she overdosed in a bathroom with...
Clarksburg woman accused of overdosing next to infant
Gabrielle Dean has been named the Glenville State University Pioneer Mascot for the 2022-2023...
GSU announces new Pioneer Mascot
Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem
West Virginia soldier from Korean War accounted for
A Clarksburg man who officers said flipped them off and recklessly fled in a vehicle was...
Charges filed against Clarksburg man that was shot after police pursuit last year