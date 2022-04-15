5 miles of I-79 will have a lane closed in Mon. Co.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five miles of I-79 northbound and southbound will have a lane closure in Monongalia County next week.

The lane closure will be from mile marker 155 to mile marker 160 on both sides of I-79.

The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday, April 19 and will last until Wednesday, April 20.

The reason for the lane closure is for pavement repair.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute as delays are expected.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

