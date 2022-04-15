Charges filed against Clarksburg man that was shot after police pursuit last year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man who officers said flipped them off and recklessly fled in a vehicle months ago was charged on Thursday.

On August 31, 2021, officers were told to be on the lookout for a reckless driver in the area of E. Main Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said vehicle, being driven by Joseph Anderson, 42, of Clarksburg, was traveling the wrong-way on a one-way street, running stop lights and stop signs, and driving very recklessly at a high rate of speed.

The report says officers saw the vehicle in the area of the Mountaineer Mart in Nutter Fort being driven by Anderson.

Anderson had stopped the vehicle in the roadway, and the pursuing officer stopped and began to exit the police car.

Officers allegedly put a hand up to signal Anderson to stop as eye contact was made, and Anderson “flipped his middle finger” at the officer and began fleeing.

Court documents say Anderson was “driving excessively fast and recklessly through and around other motorists with no regard to anyone’s safety” before officers lost sight of Anderson.

Because officers knew where Anderson lived, they drove towards his home and saw the vehicle parked in front of his home with the driver’s side door standing open, according to the report.

Officers said Anderson was not immediately visible but soon emerged from the home with a weapon.

Officers then shot Anderson, ending the incident, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A blood sample obtained during medical treatment showed that Anderson had a BAC of .158%, according to officers.

Anderson was released on bond.

