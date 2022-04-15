Advertisement

Clarksburg woman accused of overdosing next to infant

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman was charged on Friday after officers said she overdosed in a bathroom with her infant child.

Officers arrived at a Clarksburg home shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday for an overdose complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said a witness called 911 and said Shanique Joyner, 25, of Clarksburg, was laying on the ground of the bathroom and not responding.

The witness told officers she administered CPR at one point, and Joyner was breathing but not responding.

The report says officers made entry into the residence and found Joyner with her one-year-old infant child in the bathroom.

While looking in the bathroom Joyner was in, officers said they found an uncapped, hypodermic needle and a small wax paper baggy that appeared to be a heroin “stamp bag” with a small amount of substance on it.

Both items were easily accessible on the bathroom floor where the infant was at, according to the complaint.

Officers said Joyner had “visibly constricted pupils and appeared to be impaired.”

Joyner was allegedly emotional and belligerent with officers and the witness at the scene.

Authorities said Joyner “did subsequently admit to the use of heroin.”

Court documents say Joyner was the only caretaker of her infant child during the incident.

Joyner has been charged with child neglect creating risk of death or serious injury.

