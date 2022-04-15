Crash on I-79 in Bridgeport causing major traffic backup

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash near mile marker 121 northbound on I-79 is causing a major backup.

The crash was reported just before 11:45 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

A witness of the accident told 5 News the accident happened as a result of roadwork happening just after where the accident took place.

The witness said a car attempted to merge into another lane because of the roadwork and caused another car to go head-on into the median barrier.

As a result, traffic is heavily backed up in the area.

Three of the four lanes of I-79 in that area are currently closed as crews work to cleanup the accident.

5 News is working to find out if there were any injuries as a result of this accident.

Anmoore and Bridgeport Fire Departments and Bridgeport Police responded to the accident in addition to Harrison Co EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

