Dozens of guinea pigs dumped near adult novelty store

Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control was called out early Thursday morning.
Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control was called out early Thursday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – It was a sight that even seasoned animal control officers could hardly believe -- dozens of guinea pigs roaming around the parking lot at an adult novelty store.

Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control was called out early Thursday morning about the wayward pets meandering around behind the business on U.S. 60.

Animal control officers spent the next several hours using infrared to round up the creatures. Some employees helped catch the animals, as well.

Officers say employees at the store provided solid information to help build a warrant on the person who dumped the animals.

Employees at the store told the humane officer they had more than 50 guinea pigs running around.

Officials say they have learned the animals were dumped following an argument between a couple.

A man is accused of grabbing the guinea pigs after his girlfriend went to bed, then dumping them near the business.

Several of the animals were taken to a guinea pig rescue center in Pennsylvania called Wheek Care, according to animal control officers.

If you want to help with their recovery, Wheek Care Guinea Pig Rescue has a PayPal account.

The adult store general manager wants to thank Sheetz for providing two bags of lettuce for the guinea pigs to eat.

