Ellen June Domico, 91, of Fairmont passed away in her home on Thursday April 14, 2022. She was born November 2, 1930 in Fairmont, WV, daughter of the late Clyde and Phoebe (Jett) Harris.

She is survived by five children, David Domico and wife Jennifer, Janet Jacquez and husband Mike, Greg Domico and wife Maureen, Tom Domico and wife Sandy, Laura Bonazza and husband Tom, all of Fairmont; Thirteen grandchildren, Tessa (Domico) Veltri and husband Tony, Bethany (Domico) Henry and husband Jake, Kristi Barnes, Amy (Jacquez) Blake and husband David, Michael Jacquez and wife Ryan, Marcus Jacquez and fiancé Trisha, Brandon Domico and wife Julie, Adam Domico and wife Teresa, Nicholas Domico, Anthony Domico and wife Lindsey, Emily (Domico) Kelly and husband Jake, Jonathan Bonazza and David Bonazza; nineteen great grandchildren, Eviana Barnes, Tyler, Seth, and Elenora Veltri, Kyla, Malcom, and Conor Henry, Samuel Blake, Lucia, Cruz, and Eva Jacquez, Ryker Jacquez, Ava and Callie Sheppard, Roman Domico, Ella and A.J. Domico, Berkly and Dallas Kelly; several nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nick Domico, Jr.; her father-in-law, Nick Domico, Sr., her mother-in-law, Jeannette (Prezioso) Domico; her sister, Mollie (Harris) Shaffer and husband John Shaffer; her sister-in-law, Anna Burline (Domico) Sweeney and husband Bayard Sweeney; a nephew, John Dale Shaffer; and a great-great nephew, John Richard Shaffer.

Ellen was a longtime member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Fairmont. She was a graduate of East Fairmont High School Class of 1948 and Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She was formerly employed by Fairmont General Hospital and the Marion County Health Dept. Ellen and her husband Nick were the owners of Domico Funeral Home since 1957. She received her Funeral Director and Embalming Apprentice certificate in 1971.

Ellen was a devoted and loving wife to her husband Nick for 63 years until his passing in 2014. Her family was her world. Her selfless care and unconditional love touched the hearts of each and every one of her children and grandchildren. The moment you stepped into her home, you felt like you were in the safest, most loving place on earth. In addition to spending time with family and friends, she enjoyed playing cards and traveling the country with her husband in their RV.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Pam Proctor and Melissa Peele, who provided her with exceptional loving care and friendship, both day and night for the last two years of her life. They would also like to thank the nurses, aides, and all associated with Amedisys Hospice care for going above and beyond to help Ellen and her family through this difficult time, Deacon David Lester for visiting often and providing her with communion and prayer, and Joni Opyoke for lifting her spirits in her final weeks by keeping her hair styled as she liked it.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil officiating. Private family interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

