Glenville man accused of impersonating WVSP officer, harassing woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man was arrested on Thursday after officers said he impersonated a WVSP officer and harassed a woman.

Weston Police was notified of a man who was harassing a woman on Wednesday, April 13, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says the man, Christopher Puffenbarger, 26, of Glenville, called the woman and said he was “going to shoot her.”

While talking with authorities, Puffenbarger called the woman again and told her he was “Sgt. Smith with the West Virginia State Police” and asked if there was a domestic situation going on.

Court documents say the woman then hung up the phone.

Puffenbarger has been charged with harassing phone calls and impersonating law enforcement. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $4,500 bond.

