GSU announces new Pioneer Mascot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gabrielle Dean, a junior from Etam, West Virginia, has been named the Glenville State University Pioneer Mascot for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Dean is an active member of campus, serving as secretary for the Forestry Club, a student worker in the Department of Land Resources, and a GSU Marketing Ambassador. She will serve as president of the Forestry Club next semester.

“It means a lot to me to be the Glenville State University Pioneer,” said Dean. “It is fulfilling a dream I have had since I came to Glenville State, and it is an honor to be chosen for the position. I look forward to representing our school and having the honor of serving as the Pioneer.”

For Dean, Glenville State is more than just a school.

“I love the family atmosphere of Glenville State University, I love the tight-knit, small town school atmosphere, and of course, I love the Department of Land Resources and being a part of it!” Dean said. “I would like to thank God, my family, friends, and supporters, and Glenville State University for this opportunity. I am beyond excited to serve as the 2022-2023 Glenville State Pioneer! Let’s go Pioneers!”

As the GSU Pioneer, Dean will attend football and basketball games, tournaments, and other school events.

The Pioneer is charged with working with students, faculty, and staff to positively promote and support the university.

The official uniform of the Glenville State Pioneer is a set of buckskins, a coonskin hat, and a musket.

An ongoing tradition for over 80 years, Dean becomes the 82nd student to portray the Pioneer Mascot and the seventh woman to serve as the Pioneer.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.