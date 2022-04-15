House Call: Organ, Tissue and Cornea Donation Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. April is National Donate Life Month, which honors donation. In Part II of our three part series, Jeremy Zeiders, Pofessional Service Liason of CORE, joins us to talk about organ, tissue and cornea donation.

1. Does My Social and/or Financial Status Play Any Part in Whether or Not I Will Receive an Organ If I Ever Need One?

A national system matches available organs from the donor with people on the waiting list based on many factors, including blood type, body size, how sick they are, distance from donor hospital and time on the list. Race, income, gender, celebrity and social status are never considered.

2. Is There a Cost to Be an Organ, Tissue and Cornea Donor?

There is no cost to the donor’s family or estate for donation. The donor family pays only for medical expenses before death and costs associated with funeral arrangements.

3). Why Should I Register My Decision to Be a Donor?

Most Americans support donation as an opportunity to give life and health to others. Unfortunately, many people overlook the important step of registering as a donor. Donors are often people who die suddenly and unexpectedly. Their families are then faced with making the decision at a time of shock and grief. Registering relieves your family of this burden. You can save up to eight lives and heal the lives of more than 75 people. Your registration serves as a symbol of hope to patients waiting and sharing it with your family lets them know your decision.

This National Donate Life Month, we are asking the public to be part of this interconnected, life-sustaining community by registering as an organ, tissue, and cornea donor; and championing the Donate Life cause. Visit core.org/register and enter the necessary registration information online, it only takes about a minute.

