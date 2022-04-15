Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon, a high-pressure system that came yesterday pushes into the Atlantic Ocean, allowing warm air to flow into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will start out clear and sunny, before clouds push in during the evening hours. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, a bit warmer than yesterday. Overall, this afternoon will be a nice way to end the workweek. Overnight, clouds will push into our area, as a cold front makes its way from the north and west. A few light rain showers will also push in during that time, so some areas could see a few sprinkles. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, thanks to the clouds in our area. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy night, with a few rain showers. By tomorrow morning, the line of rain stops moving into our area, so we take a break from any rain during the morning. Then during the early-afternoon, the line pushes back into our area, so expect a few more rain showers in our area. Barring a spring downpour or two, not much rain is associated with these showers, at about 0.1″ at most. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with winds coming from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy day, with rain showers. The front leaves and takes any rain with it overnight into Sunday. By Easter afternoon, cool, dry air from Canada results in a mix of Sun and clouds, along with northerly winds. Temperatures will be in the low-50s, so it will be much cooler-than-average. On the bright side, with that sunshine, it will be an okay day to go outside. Then on Monday, a complex low-pressure system makes its way into our area, bringing a steady rain into the area. This steady rain lasts throughout the morning and afternoon, so you’ll want an umbrella throughout the day. Then as the system moves northeast, colder air flows into our area, resulting in rain/snow mix in the mountains. So we could see some post-Easter snow. After that, warmer temperatures come in towards the middle of next week. In short, today will be a nice way to end the workweek, Easter weekend will bring cooler temperatures and clouds, and early next week starts with rain and cool temperatures.

Today: We start out sunny and cloud-free, then by the late-afternoon, clouds build back into our area. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, expect a nice day. High: 72.

Tonight: We start out cloudy but dry, but after midnight, light rain showers push into our area, so we do expect some rain. Not much rain is expected, however. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a mild, cloudy night, with some rain. Low: 52.

Saturday: Skies will be overcast and cloudy, with rain showers pushing in during the afternoon hours. Not much rain is expected from them, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ at most. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, temperatures will be mild, but expect a cloudy, dreary day. High: 63.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, about 10 to 15 degrees below-average. Overall, expect a chilly, sunny Easter. High: 53.

