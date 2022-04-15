Josephine Coffman Devores passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born in Taylor County, WV on June 7, 1933 to Luther and Pearl Cain Coffman. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Devores. They were married on June 16, 1955.

She is also survived by her brother, Darrell Coffman; children, Charlotte Keener, Randy Devores, Connie Devores, and Ronnie Devores; 12 beautiful grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

She was a graduate of Grafton High School, Class of 1955, and was an employee of Murphey Mart. She is a member of Boothsville Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and making crafts. She will be missed by her family.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Orville Wright officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

