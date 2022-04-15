Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | April 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday!! It was a gorgeous day across NCWV today, with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies. Winds this afternoon were a little breezy, sustaining at about 10-15mph. Clouds will thicken up tonight, with a few scattered showers likely to enter the area overnight. Scattered showers will continue throughout much of tomorrow, but none will be particularly heavy. Temperatures will max out in the low to mid-60s around 1pm, a few hours before usual high temperatures are reached. This is because a cold front to our north will cross over the area around this time, dragging cooler air into West Virginia. It will also be a little windy during the afternoon, with gusts at about 20-30mph. Rain will pretty much clear after sunset, and northern high pressure nosing into the area will eventually push clouds out by Sunday morning. Cooler temperatures will then take hold, with Sunday’s highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s, but sky conditions will be mostly clear. That lasts until Monday morning, when two converging low-pressure systems push in more rain. This rain will continue throughout the day Monday, and highs will only make it to the upper 40s. Temperatures drop to the 30s by Tuesday morning, turning any lingering precipitation into light snow showers in both the lowlands and the mountains. More high pressure then kicks out that precipitation, and throughout the remainder of the week, temperatures will be on the rise, with highs likely back to the 70s next Friday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; possible rain sprinkle. Low: 51

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers and breezy. High: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 52

Monday: Rain likely. High: 47

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.