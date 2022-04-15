McDonald’s Classic kicks off with slate of Friday games

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The two-day McDonald’s Classic opened Friday with a number of games at Bridgeport, Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont and Frank Loria Field in Nutter Fort. Results from some of the games are below.

Lincoln vs. Linsly - Frank Loria Field

Linsly got out to a strong start, tallying three runs in the first inning and two in the second off a home run from Xavier Fankhouser.

The Cougars struggled to get anything going offensively or defensively, falling to the Cadets 8-0.

Logan at Bridgeport - Bridgeport High School

The reigning Class AAA champs got to work in the second inning, scoring six runs after a scoreless first. Conner Buffington and Phil Reed each tallied an RBI, while Ben McDougal grabbed three off a deep double to center field. An error scored the sixth run in the bottom of the second.

Anthony Dixon hit a ground out to pull the Indians ahead 7-0 in the bottom of the fifth. Christopher Harbert shot a home run to right field in the same inning, securing the eighth run.

Michael Oliverio was walked in the fifth, bringing in Buffington for the ninth run.

Bridgeport shutout Logan 9-0.

North Marion vs. Herbert Hoover - Robert C. Byrd High School

The Battle of the Huskies got rolling early for North Marion, a collection of three runs scored in the top of the first inning for an early lead.

Herbert Hoover was able to get two runs in the third to narrow the gap, but North Marion went on to control the contest and win 8-3.

