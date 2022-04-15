Advertisement

‘Pink Moon’ heralds spring, Passover

April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.
April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The full moon will not be called blue this weekend. Instead, it will be called pink!

NASA said the “Pink Moon” will illuminate the sky from early Friday to Monday morning. The moon should be at its peak fullness Saturday afternoon.

This version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.

The “Pink Moon” honors its spring arrival, so it will not actually be the color pink.

It’s also known as the “Fish Moon” because, as coastal tribes note, it appears at the same time the shad fish swim upstream to spawn.

And it’s called a “Passover Moon” because its appearance coincides with the Jewish holiday.

Passover begins at sundown Friday and ends the following week at nightfall on April 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Stonewood man accused of hitting another man in the head 11 times
Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wish the world a happy Passover.
Bidens deliver Passover greetings
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters
Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters in Alabama
Frank James made his first court appearance on Thursday.
New York subway shooting suspect in court