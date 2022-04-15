Retail liquor sales not allowed on Easter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration would like to remind adults of legal drinking age that liquor sales are prohibited by State Code on Easter Sunday.

The sale of non-intoxicating beer and wine are permitted per State Code on Easter Sunday.

WVABCA on-premises licensees, such as restaurants and bars, are not impacted by the State Code.

Commissioner Fred Wooton would like to wish everyone a Happy Easter and best wishes for a safe, joyous and responsible holiday.

