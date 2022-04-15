Star City VFD Ends EMS Services

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ambulance services are coming to and end in one local town.

Financial problems have caused the Star City Volunteer Fire Department to do away with their EMS services.

Joe Klass with Star City VFD said the price of things like ambulance maintenance to certification prices have all caused this problem.

“We do get support from the state, from the county a little bit. We don’t really get any financial support from the town of Star City for EMS so, over time that just kind of adds up,” said Klass

These services coming to an end have an impact on the community.

Last year alone, they went to over 33,000 EMS calls, now all of those calls are going elsewhere.

Mon county EMS will be taking over all these duties.

With this, comes an end to some of the things they would do to go the extra mile.

“If someone fell down in their house and couldn’t get up but didn’t want to call 911 they could potentially reach out to our station and we’d go and pick them back up. So, it is difficult we won’t be able to provide those services any longer,” said Klass

Klass said this is a situation that isn’t ending anytime soon.

“Looking at it now, I’d say it’s probably going to get worse unless something changes. That’s for both paid and volunteer. Regardless of whether you’re a small or large agency, paid of volunteer, there needs to be increased mechanisms for funding,” said Klass.

He said this sheds light on one major change that needs to be made.

“The way I look at it is, I want the focus to be making sure responders, whether they’re paid or volunteer, are funded affectively.”

