University girls' lacrosse achieving high expectations, but not done yet

Hawks sit at 10-1 on the season
University girls' lacrosse
University girls' lacrosse(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In comparison to other years, members of the University girls’ lacrosse team got to work a lot earlier this year, something head coach Kevin Armstrong said is setting them apart this year.

“The biggest improvement in our team this year is we’ve gotten away from the one-on-one game and gotten into more of a team game. At 10-1 I think the results are showing it,” Armstrong said. “When everybody contributes it just gives everybody the opportunity to have fun in the game. They’ve brought these kids along and we’re having fun.”

For the seniors, they’ve seen their fair share of squads throughout their four years. Something about this one is different.

“I feel like every player can play every position,” senior Rachel Shockley said. “Obviously we all have our strong suits and stuff, but I think we’re a really versatile team that can step up to any plate and any challenge that we’re faced with.”

The Hawks have seven regular season games remaining, the next on Tuesday against a challenging Fairmont Senior team.

