Advertisement

WVSP search for male suspect in tire slashing incident

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is searching for a male suspect that slashed a tire in Beckley

The incident happened 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Mountain State Oral Surgeon office at Brookshire in Beckley.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Corporal C. A. Dunn at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area
Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Stonewood man accused of hitting another man in the head 11 times
8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust

Latest News

Anmoore FD, Bridgeport FD, Bridgeport PD, Harrison Co EMS, Harrison Co SO
A crash near mile marker 121 northbound on I-79 is causing a major backup.
A crash near mile marker 121 northbound on I-79 is causing a major backup.
Crash on I-79 in Bridgeport causing major traffic backup
WVABCA on-premises licensees, such as restaurants and bars, are not impacted by the State Code.
Retail liquor sales not allowed on Easter
Sparkz
Major battery manufacturer Sparkz could bring hundreds of jobs to North Central West Virginia
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | April 14, 2022
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | April 14, 2022