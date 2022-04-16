Baby goat yoga held in Arthurdale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - How about yoga but with baby goat’s?

A yoga class in Arthurdale has added baby goats to join them.

They have been doing it for about 5 years now and it’s also popular.

Classes are held about 5 times a year and they get about 20 people in a class.

David Huxtable says they got the idea from the internet.

“Baby goat yoga is basically an extension of yoga but we add baby goat’s to eat. the baby goats are about 6 weeks old and they interact with the yoga people,” said Volunteer David Huxtable.

Huxtable says they do goat yoga to raise money for Arthurdale heritage.

