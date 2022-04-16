Advertisement

Country Roads craft show helps small businesses

The Country Roads craft show was held in Grafton Saturday afternoon.
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Country Roads craft show was held in Grafton Saturday afternoon.

This is the 3rd craft show they have held.

Vendors from all over the area were setup.

Karen Schisler says the craft show is also a chance for small businesses to make an impart.

“Small businesses are what make your community so you got to support them. you bring out everyone’s hand made works of area,” said Schisler.

The country roads craft show will be doing more shows soon.

You can follow them along on their Facebook page.

