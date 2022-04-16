BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Edward “Smokey” Delane Garrett, 81, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, April 15, 2022. He passed in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WV hospice. He was born in Weston on March 21, 1941, a son of the late William Edward Garrett and Minnie Harris Garrett. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by infant son, William Edward Garrett; two sisters: Delma Garrett and Nancy Banks; and one brother, Michael Parker.Ed married the love of his life, Jo Ellen Reed Garrett on July 20, 1959. Together they shared over 62 wonderful years of marriage and the joys of raising their four children until her passing on September 25, 2021. They have now been reunited to share eternity.Forever cherishing their memories of Ed are his four children: Joyce Evelyn Wilt and husband, Ed, of Buckhannon, Nancy Jane Cogar and husband, Arthur, of Weston, James Michael Garrett and wife, Joyce, of Weston, and Rodney Delane Garrett and wife, Mary Ann, of Alum Bridge; eleven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; six siblings: Dayton Garrett and wife, Ann, of Dinwiddie, VA, Delbert Garrett of Dinwiddie, VA, Loraine Harris and husband, Stanley, of Weston, Janet Smith and husband, Erlo, of Weston, Danny Parker and wife, Rose, of Vadis, and Marie Kulp and husband, Jack, of Stumptown, WV; special friends: Brian Davisson and Daisy Montgomery; and several nieces and nephews. Ed spent much of his adult life working for Hardman Trucking. He also worked at Grafton Coal Company as a driller. Ed was Baptist by faith. He enjoyed working, raising his garden, and feeding the deer and birds. In his younger years Ed liked to hunt and fish. He loved spending time watching old westerns. He had a caring and honest soul and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Edward “Smokey” Delane Garrett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

