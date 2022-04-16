Advertisement

Fairmont Creates Community Garden

Fairmont Creates Community Garden
Fairmont Creates Community Garden(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - How can you start with an old basketball court and end up with fresh vegetables? 

The Fairmont Community Garden is the answer.

Marion County Parks and Recreation along with Learning Options and the city of Fairmont have formed the garden on Oliver Street as a way to help community members learn about gardening and how to grow their own food. 

For just twenty dollars, you can rent a garden box all year to plant the vegetables and flowers of your choice. 

You’ll get some tips on gardening…and on how to prepare and preserve the food after harvest. 

The garden coordinator, Shelby Dillon, said that the garden provides a unique learning experience.

“I think it’s important for everyone to know where their food comes from. Not all the food comes from stores. Food comes from the earth, from gardens. So, it’s important to see where it comes from and, the process and all the work that goes into it, to grow your own food,” said Dillon.

To rent your garden box and to learn more about the program, call the Marion County Parks and Recreation at 304-366-7037

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area
A crash near mile marker 121 northbound on I-79 is causing a major backup.
3 hospitalized following crash on I-79 in Bridgeport
A Clarksburg woman was charged on Friday after officers said she overdosed in a bathroom with...
Clarksburg woman accused of overdosing next to infant
Sparkz
Major battery manufacturer Sparkz could bring hundreds of jobs to North Central West Virginia

Latest News

The Country Roads craft show was held in Grafton Saturday afternoon.
Country Roads craft show helps small businesses
How about yoga but with baby goat’s?
Baby goat yoga held in Arthurdale
The Stonerise nursing home held an Easter egg hunt for kids Saturday morning.
Stonerise nursing home holds Easter egg hunt for kids
A new piece of art work was unveiled in Grafton.
New sculpture in Grafton