Fairmont Creates Community Garden

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - How can you start with an old basketball court and end up with fresh vegetables?

The Fairmont Community Garden is the answer.

Marion County Parks and Recreation along with Learning Options and the city of Fairmont have formed the garden on Oliver Street as a way to help community members learn about gardening and how to grow their own food.

For just twenty dollars, you can rent a garden box all year to plant the vegetables and flowers of your choice.

You’ll get some tips on gardening…and on how to prepare and preserve the food after harvest.

The garden coordinator, Shelby Dillon, said that the garden provides a unique learning experience.

“I think it’s important for everyone to know where their food comes from. Not all the food comes from stores. Food comes from the earth, from gardens. So, it’s important to see where it comes from and, the process and all the work that goes into it, to grow your own food,” said Dillon.

To rent your garden box and to learn more about the program, call the Marion County Parks and Recreation at 304-366-7037

