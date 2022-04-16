Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 16, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A weak cold front is bringing clouds, light rain showers and seasonably cool temperatures into our region. Tonight, any leftover precipitation will be gone, and skies will clear, as drier air pushes in from the north. This will cause temperatures to drop into the low-30s. This could lead to frost that can damage crops and outdoor plumbing, so the National Weather Service has most of our region under a Freeze Warning until 10 AM tomorrow morning. Keep your plants protected from the cold and keep an eye on outdoor plumbing. Overall, expect a calm, cold night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly clear, so expect plenty of sunshine. Light winds will come from the north, bringing cool air into our area. As a result, temperatures will be below-average, in the mid-50s. Still, this Easter Sunday will be nice. Then on Monday morning, a complex low-pressure system lifts into our area. In the lowlands, we expect rain showers, and maybe a few downpours, and this rain lasts until around Midday. In the mountains, temperatures will be cool enough for rain/snow mix, so expect some snow coming down at times. The precipitation lasts until the early-afternoon, when it lifts northeast. By the time it least, we’re likely looking at 0.5″ of rain, although that could change. Then the rest of the day will be cloudy, with a few sprinkles. Besides the rain, winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a gray, cloudy afternoon, with some rain and snow. Then on Tuesday, the back-end of the system drags in cooler air from the northwest, turning any leftover showers in the mountains into light snow. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with northwest winds and highs in the upper-40s. So expect a chilly day, with some snow. Then by Wednesday, a high-pressure system will clear out skies and bring warmer temperatures back into our area. Thereafter, we should stay dry throughout the rest of the week, with partly sunny skies and temperatures back in the upper-60s. In short, tonight will be chilly, tomorrow will be a cool but nice end to the weekend, and we start next week with cool temperatures and rain and snow.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-30s, so it will be a cold night. So you’ll want a jacket, and you’ll want to keep an eye on your outdoor plants and plumbing to protect them from the cold. Overall, expect a chilly, calm night. Low: 33.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be well below-average, in the low-50s. Still, barring that temperature, tomorrow will be nice. High: 53.

Monday: Steady rain throughout the morning and early-afternoon hours, with rain/snow mix in the mountains, so expect slick road conditions at times. The rain leaves during the evening hours. By the time it does, expect at least 0.5″ of rain. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, so it will be cold outside. Overall, Monday will be a chilly, soggy day, so you’ll definitely want an umbrella. High: 46.

Tuesday: Skies will be cloudy, with rain/snow showers in the morning, especially in the mountains, so don’t be surprised if you see some snow. Not much is expected, however, although that could change as we get closer to the day. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a chilly, gray afternoon, with some light rain and snow. High: 47.

