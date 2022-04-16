Man in Custody after Allegedly Shooting at Another Man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at another man.

According to the police report, a man called the Randolph county Sheriffs Office after he says he was shot at by a man named Joshua Walther.

He says he saw Walther walking down the street and offered him a ride.

When Walther went to get in the car he says he pulled out a handgun.

The report says the driver then drove away and Walther allegedly fired a shot that hit the tailgate.

Officers were then able to track down Walther in the same area.

He was arrested and will be charged with wanton endangerment and breaking and entering.

He is now being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

