New sculpture in Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new piece of art work was unveiled in Grafton.

The sculpture is designed by the Taylor County youth.

It is supported by funding from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

Michael Sizemore says the youth is artistic and gives them the credit they deserve.

“We are all much more artistic while we are in high school. We asked these young folks to design a sculpture and make something for the community and they stepped

right up and got it going,” says Owner of Mountain Artwork Studio Michael Sizemore.

You can take a look at the sculpture at 107 West Main street in Grafton.

