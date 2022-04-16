Advertisement

No. 24 WVU falls to No. 3 Oklahoma State in first game of series

Highly anticipated top-ranked matchup between Big 12 programs
WVU baseball
WVU baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The matchup between No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 24 WVU brought out one of the best crowds Mon County Ballpark has ever seen.

Jacob Watters pitched a strong first two innings, recording five strikeouts between the two.

Oklahoma State got on the board in the third inning with an RBI from Caeden Trenkle. The Cowboys scored again in the seventh off of a Nolan McLean home run.

The Mountaineers got one run late through a sacrifice fly from Victor Scott, but it wasn’t enough to get on top.

Oklahoma State took the win in game one, 2-1. The two teams meet again Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area
Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
Stonewood man accused of hitting another man in the head 11 times
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
8 people were arrested Monday when officers said they found more than 400 grams of meth and 200...
8 arrested, 400 grams of meth, 200 grams of fentanyl found in Mon. Co. drug bust

Latest News

McDonald's Classic
McDonald’s Classic kicks off with slate of Friday games
University girls' lacrosse
University girls’ lacrosse achieving high expectations, but not done yet
Bridgeport softball
Bridgeport softball developing “team and family culture” with new leadership
Dante Stills
WVU offensive, defensive lines showing strong promise through spring