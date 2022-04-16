No. 24 WVU falls to No. 3 Oklahoma State in first game of series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The matchup between No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 24 WVU brought out one of the best crowds Mon County Ballpark has ever seen.

Jacob Watters pitched a strong first two innings, recording five strikeouts between the two.

Oklahoma State got on the board in the third inning with an RBI from Caeden Trenkle. The Cowboys scored again in the seventh off of a Nolan McLean home run.

The Mountaineers got one run late through a sacrifice fly from Victor Scott, but it wasn’t enough to get on top.

Oklahoma State took the win in game one, 2-1. The two teams meet again Saturday at 4 p.m.

