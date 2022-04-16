Stonerise nursing home holds Easter egg hunt for kids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Stonerise nursing home held an Easter egg hunt for kids Saturday morning.

The children went around the outside of the nursing home to find eggs and prizes.

The event took place after a 2 year hiatus because of Covid-19.,

Mary Anna Talkinten says she’s glad to see the kids all together again.

“It’s exciting to see the little children and to interact with the staff in a fun setting,” said Activity Director Mary Anna Talkingten

Stonerise nursing home plans to hold the Easter egg hunt on an annual basis.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.