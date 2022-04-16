Two Transported Following Crash in Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people are injured following a crash in Grafton.

According to officials a call came in around 12:15 P.M. on Saturday of a vehicle accident with injuries on Valley Falls Road.

Officials say the accident happened when one of the vehicles tried to take a left into oncoming traffic and was hit.

Grafton Fire Department and Police Department were on scene along with Taylor County EMS.

Officials say one person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital with their injuries and one person was transported to a local hospital.

Their condition is not known at this time.

We will have more on this as information becomes available.

