Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area
A crash near mile marker 121 northbound on I-79 is causing a major backup.
3 hospitalized following crash on I-79 in Bridgeport
A Clarksburg woman was charged on Friday after officers said she overdosed in a bathroom with...
Clarksburg woman accused of overdosing next to infant
Sparkz
Major battery manufacturer Sparkz could bring hundreds of jobs to North Central West Virginia

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
Pope Francis walks past Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, second from right, and Ukrainian...
Ukrainian mayor and lawmakers attend Vatican Easter vigil
The Country Roads craft show was held in Grafton Saturday afternoon.
Country Roads craft show helps small businesses
According to WIS, police confirmed several people had been injured but the extent of the...
Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
How about yoga but with baby goat’s?
Baby goat yoga held in Arthurdale