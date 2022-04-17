Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | April 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Easter! Today was a mostly sunny day, but well below average, with most highs only hitting the low 50s. Tonight, clouds will thicken up ahead of some rain expected to enter NCWV in the wee hours of the morning. This precipitation will become widespread across our area later in the morning, and will be heavy at times. While this will begin as all rain in the lowlands, temperatures in the mountains will be near freezing, allowing for precipitation in those areas to be more wintry. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain can all be anticipated; therefore, the National Weather Service has placed Preston, Tucker, eastern Randolph, and eastern Webster Counties under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4am tomorrow morning through 8pm tomorrow night. Snow accumulations could be about 1-2″ in the highest elevations, and about 0.1″ of ice accumulation is possible as well. This will cause very slick road conditions, so drive with caution during this time. In addition to precipitation and temperatures in the low 40s, gusty winds can also be expected across most of the lowlands and mountains, with exception to some of our western counties. Gusts will be reaching as high as 50mph in some areas, so be sure to secure any outdoor objects that could blow away. Precipitation across the area will become more isolated after sunset, and will remain isolated through Tuesday. As temperatures drop to near and below freezing for all of NCWV Tuesday morning, precipitation will completely transition to light snow. Temperatures will then rise to the low 40s again, returning the lowlands to rain, but higher elevations are likely to continue seeing snow. Winds will be gusty across the entire area on Tuesday, as high as 40mph at times in the afternoon. Later Tuesday night, high pressure will finally put an end to the winds and precipitation, leading us to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the rest of the week, with a few showers possible Thursday morning, but by the weekend, we’ll be pushing 80 degrees.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and winds. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Rainy and windy; in the mountains, sleet and snow likely. High: 44

Tuesday: Snow to rain; windy. High: 42

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and calm. High: 61

