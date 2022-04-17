No. 24 WVU baseball tops No. 3 OSU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU took to the diamond for their second game of the series with No. 3 Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers’ Victor Scott broke the record for bases stolen in a single season, and team as a whole broke the program record for bases stolen in one season.

McGwire Holbrook tallied four RBIs.

WVU and OSU finish out their series tomorrow at 1 p.m.

