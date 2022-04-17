No. 24 WVU baseball tops No. 3 OSU
It was a record breaking night for the Mountaineers
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU took to the diamond for their second game of the series with No. 3 Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers’ Victor Scott broke the record for bases stolen in a single season, and team as a whole broke the program record for bases stolen in one season.
McGwire Holbrook tallied four RBIs.
WVU and OSU finish out their series tomorrow at 1 p.m.
