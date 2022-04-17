Advertisement

No. 24 WVU baseball tops No. 3 OSU

It was a record breaking night for the Mountaineers
No. 24 WVU baseball tops No. 3 OSU
No. 24 WVU baseball tops No. 3 OSU(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU took to the diamond for their second game of the series with No. 3 Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers’ Victor Scott broke the record for bases stolen in a single season, and team as a whole broke the program record for bases stolen in one season.

McGwire Holbrook tallied four RBIs.

WVU and OSU finish out their series tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child
Several national chains are preparing to open new locations in north central West Virginia.
National chains set to open locations in our area
A crash near mile marker 121 northbound on I-79 is causing a major backup.
3 hospitalized following crash on I-79 in Bridgeport
A Clarksburg woman was charged on Friday after officers said she overdosed in a bathroom with...
Clarksburg woman accused of overdosing next to infant
Sparkz
Major battery manufacturer Sparkz could bring hundreds of jobs to North Central West Virginia

Latest News

WVU baseball
No. 24 WVU falls to No. 3 Oklahoma State in first game of series
McDonald's Classic
McDonald’s Classic kicks off with slate of Friday games
University girls' lacrosse
University girls’ lacrosse achieving high expectations, but not done yet
Bridgeport softball
Bridgeport softball developing “team and family culture” with new leadership