Oak Mound Evangelical Church celebrates Easter with sunrise service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A church in Clarksburg celebrated Easter early Sunday morning by having their annual sunrise service.

Oak Mound Evangelical church celebrated the lord’s resurrection with a sunrise service Sunday morning.

To celebrate Easter the church held a Good Friday service along with the sunrise service and their regular Sunday morning service followed up by breakfast, but pastor

Steve DeLay says there is one true meaning to Easter.

“There’s a lot of good things about Easter, but the true meaning of Easter has always meant on this resurrection Sunday is that Jesus resurrected back to life and

because he conquered death we can conquer death too when we put our faith and trust in Jesus,” said Pastor DeLay.

Pastor DeLay says it is important to celebrate Easter because there are so many distractions in life, but for the Christian Easter is a special day.

“I call it the Super Bowl of Christianity because it is the climax of Christianity. If there was no resurrection of Jesus none of us would have any promise of eternal life.”

Pastor DeLay wants people to come to church.

He says people should realize Jesus came because he loved us and died on the cross to pay for our sins and if you’re struggling with direction or purpose in life you can

find that in Jesus.

“A day like this can give people a lot of hope. We live in a world that has so many things that drag us down,” said Pastor DeLay.

Those things that might drag you down pastor delay says serving the lord is important and you can always come to church.

